DOL Nominee Grilled Over Calif. Unemployment Pay Woes

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the No. 2 spot at the U.S. Department of Labor, Julie Su, faced scrutiny during a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday about unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance fraud in California, with Su leading the agency involved with those programs. During the hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Su, the secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, said the Golden State had worked to address the fraud and that the problem was not unique to her state. "Once we saw the fraud, we took immediate steps," Su said during...

