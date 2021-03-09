Bankrupt Driller Gulfport Fights FERC Gas Contract Order

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- Gulfport Energy Corp. on Monday urged the Fifth Circuit to review the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's conclusion that there's no need for the bankrupt driller to ditch a gas transportation contract. FERC said in a Nov. 6 order that concerns over potential public interest harms don't require Gulfport to shed or modify its contract with Midship Pipeline Co. LLC and that the current contract remains just and reasonable. It came just over a month after FERC issued a declaratory order that the Natural Gas Act gives it concurrent jurisdiction with bankruptcy courts over Gulfport's gas transportation contract with Midship. Gulfport, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS