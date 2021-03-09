​​​​​​​2nd Circ. Bashes 'Bizarre' Gov't Stance On Family-Based Visa

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A U.S. citizen in Connecticut and her adult daughter in the United Kingdom can reunite stateside after a Second Circuit panel affirmed the younger woman's eligibility for an immediate-relative visa on Tuesday, even though she turned 21 before her mother naturalized. A three-judge panel heard competing arguments from the mother, Veronica Cuthill, and the government over how to calculate the age of children who are waiting for family-based F2A visas when their parents transition from lawful permanent resident to citizen status. The age of Cuthill's daughter, Tatiana Maria Diaz de Junguitu Ullah, determines whether she may convert her F2A petition into...

