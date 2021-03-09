Zillow, Nat'l Assoc. Of Realtors Sued Over Listing Changes

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A tech-focused real estate company on Tuesday accused Zillow Inc. and the National Association of Realtors of violating antitrust law with recent changes made to Zillow's home listings in order to comply with the trade group's rules. REX – Real Estate Exchange Inc., a Texas-based real estate technology outfit, said in its complaint filed in Washington federal court that Zillow decided last year to start joining local and state real estate associations and began participating in the multiple listing services they run. But doing so meant complying with rules imposed by the national trade group NAR, which REX said included moving the listings of non-MLS...

