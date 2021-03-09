NLRB Acting GC Defends Appointment In Union Fee Fight

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel defended his power to press cases following Trump-appointed GC Peter Robb's firing, saying the president has clear authority to appoint interim prosecutors. Acting GC Peter Sung Ohr responded to a union fee objector's argument that he lacks the authority to withdraw objections to an agency judge's ruling against the worker, insisting he was validly appointed under the National Labor Relations Act and the appointments clause of the Constitution. The brief is dated Friday but did not hit the public docket until this week. Worker Jeremy Brown "audaciously asks the board to overthrow consistent...

