CarbonLite Gets OK For $35M Ch. 11 Financing Draw

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- Plastic recycler CarbonLite Holdings won approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to tap into $35 million in Chapter 11 financing, as it heads for what it said will be a sale of at least some of its assets. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey gave CarbonLite initial approval to draw on its Chapter 11 financing, a move the company said was needed to finish the lagging process of bringing its newest recycling plant online. In Monday's bankruptcy filings, Los Angeles-based CarbonLite said it was sent into Chapter 11 by "suboptimal" production levels and unfavorable contracts at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS