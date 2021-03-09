Walmart Urges Court To Toss Greenpeace's Recycling Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- Walmart Inc. tore into Greenpeace Inc.'s allegations that the retailer falsely labels certain products as recyclable, telling a California federal court Monday that none of the allegedly deceived consumers are parties in the suit and that its products aren't mislabeled. The environmental nonprofit is alleging that Walmart deceives consumers by labeling certain plastic products as recyclable, even though many of them are difficult or impossible for consumers to recycle. The false advertising leads to more plastic ending up in landfills and elsewhere, and forces Greenpeace to use its resources to investigate Walmart's actions and combat plastic pollution, according to the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS