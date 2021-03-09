Stamps.com Directors Must Face Insider Trading Claims

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor kept alive on Tuesday insider trading and unjust enrichment counts against three directors named in a Stamps.com stockholder suit seeking hundreds of millions in damages tied to an alleged multiyear company abuse of U.S. Postal Service postage reselling rules. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's partial decision also denied dismissal under one test for breach of fiduciary duty claims against officers and directors named in the suit, with a further ruling required before a dismissal decision. A similar further ruling will be required before resolving a dismissal motion for insider trading claims against named officers. "These allegations are sufficiently particularized to...

