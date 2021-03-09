3rd Circ. Skeptical Of Fired AT&T Worker's Age Bias Claim

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday appeared skeptical of a longtime AT&T employee's claims that she was fired in part due to her age, questioning how her allegations could hold up given that others her age and older were retained during the layoffs that ended her time with the telecom. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel pressed Kathleen Fowler's attorney to show that AT&T used pretextual reasons for terminating his client, as Fowler sought to revive her age and disability discrimination suit. Fowler claims she was fired at age 60 after she and others were placed on "surplus," meaning their positions could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS