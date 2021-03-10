Wells Fargo Pandemic Forbearance Suits Consolidated

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:36 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has granted Wells Fargo's bid to consolidate two suits challenging the bank's alleged practice of pushing customers into COVID-19-related forbearance plans without notice. In an opinion filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, allowed for the consolidation of two actions against Wells Fargo, at the same time granting the bank's request to withdraw the reference of the adversary proceeding to bankruptcy court. In the actions, Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers claim that the bank improperly filed paperwork indicating that the borrowers needed changes...

