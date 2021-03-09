Amazon Not 'Seller' Liable In Ill. Faulty Hoverboard Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday cleared Amazon from an insurer's suit alleging it sold a faulty hoverboard that caused a fire, saying it is not considered a "seller" under Illinois law and therefore can't be held liable for the hoverboard sold through its website. The order by U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman cuts all remaining claims from Great Northern Insurance Co.'s suit on behalf of policyholders Dan and Danielle Perper. According to the order, because Amazon.com Inc. never handled or took possession of the hoverboards, it can't be considered a seller, as the Supreme Court of Illinois has held that a seller...

