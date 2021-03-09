Customers Say ComEd Can't Nix Suit Alleging Bribery Scheme

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- Commonwealth Edison Co. customers are fighting the utility's bid to escape claims it raised their electric bills through unfair regulations it bribed lawmakers to pass, telling an Illinois federal court that regulators' role in approving rates isn't a "sweeping get-out-of-jail-free card." A putative class of ComEd customers urged the court Monday to reject the utility's argument that it can't entertain suits seeking damages because the relief sought in the three consolidated complaints can only be arranged by the political branches, not the courtroom. The customers said the utility is pushing an absurd idea that it can admit to paying bribes to secure legislation imposing mandatory rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS