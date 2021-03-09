Investors' $50M Fraud Claim Revived In Pa. Pipeline Feud

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel on Tuesday revived a $50 million fraud claim brought by investors in a Pennsylvania oil and gas company that are accusing a unit of Energy Transfer Partners LP of misleading them on the progress of a natural gas infrastructure project. The appellate court's decision partially overturns a lower court ruling that struck the fraud claim. The panel also agreed with the lower court that refused to dismiss investors' allegations that the company breached its obligation made in "commitment letters" by providing "false, incomplete and misleading" information that resulted in a $100 million loss. The investors said in...

