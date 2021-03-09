5th Circ. Grants En Banc Review Of Day-Rate OT Pay Ruling

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit will revisit a panel majority ruling that workers generally cannot be exempt from overtime if they are paid a flat daily rate, the appeals court said Tuesday. In an order and docket entry, the court said it was vacating the panel majority's December 2020 ruling and granting a request for an en banc rehearing by Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Helix Well Ops Inc. in a suit accusing the companies of Fair Labor Standards Act overtime violations. "A member of the court having requested a poll on the petition for rehearing en banc, and a majority...

