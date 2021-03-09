Trump's HHS Left 'Ticking Timebomb' For Old Rules, Suit Says

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:33 PM EST) -- A coalition of health groups and others sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday over the Trump administration's outgoing move teeing up thousands of the agency's regulations to automatically expire, in what critics say is the equivalent of "planting a ticking timebomb." Proposed just one day after the November presidential election, the Securing Updated and Necessary Statutory Evaluations Timely rule — dubbed the "Sunset Rule" — puts around 17,200 HHS regulations at risk of being automatically eliminated. The HHS announced last year that it was proposing a rule that would force it to assess each of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS