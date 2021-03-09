Wind Farm Refutes JPMorgan's $71M Bill For Texas Storm

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Texas wind farm is seeking a court order letting it off the hook for a $71 million bill it received from JPMorgan Chase Bank after the state's deadly winter storm last month that almost destroyed its primary electricity grid and sent energy prices skyrocketing, according to federal court filings. Canadian Breaks LLC, which operates a 210.1-megawatt wind farm in Deaf Smith and Oldham counties, claims the Valentine's Day storm that left millions in the dark for days as Texas experienced a record-breaking cold snap and led to death and property damage triggered the force majeure exception to a hedge contract...

