Ex-State Appointee Charged In Capitol Riot To Remain Jailed

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- A former Trump U.S. Department of State appointee who held a top-secret security clearance betrayed the country and his oath to protect it by participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a D.C. federal judge said Tuesday while ordering him to remain in jail pending trial. In a biting bench ruling during a remote hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui asserted that Federico Guillermo Klein, an ex-Trump 2016 campaign aide who left the State Department at the end of the former president's term, "demonstrated a lack of belief in the rule of law" when he allegedly assaulted police...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS