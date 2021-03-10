Judge Says Arbitrator Can Handle Railways' Health Plan Fight

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- An arbitrator will decide whether a group of rail companies with more than 100,000 workers can make unilateral changes to their health care plans after a Washington, D.C., federal judge rejected a suit by unions demanding to negotiate. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said Tuesday that he doesn't have jurisdiction to make the National Railway Labor Conference hash out the proposed changes to health network availability and rules for prescribing opioids with the unions, because the dispute is a "minor" one subject to arbitration under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. "There is a strong presumption that a dispute is "minor" under the...

