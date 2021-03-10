3M, Workers Get Initial OK For $1.5M Settlement In Wage Case

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has preliminarily approved a $1.5 million settlement between 3M and its workers that would resolve a proposed class action alleging the company shorted them on wages and breaks. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner signed off on the deal and preliminarily certified a settlement class of all nonexempt employees who worked at 3M in the Golden State between March 2015 and November 2020. Judge Klausner approved the preliminary agreement on the grounds that lead plaintiff Jason Holloway and the class members appear to have all been victims of 3M's allegedly unlawful pay practices...

