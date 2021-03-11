Atty Who 'Overlitigated' Contractor Dispute Sees Fee Reduced

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has upheld a $180,000 reduction in attorney fees in a dispute involving an unlicensed contractor, finding that the lawyer representing himself in the matter "overlitigated" and got "embroil[ed]" in the case. A three-justice panel of the Second Appellate District upheld a trial court's "sound discretion" in cutting the attorney fees that David S. Karton should collect from $270,000 to $90,000, noting that when the dispute originated, the lawyer and Ari Design and Construction Inc. were $22,096 apart on how much the contractor owed him for a home construction job, according to Tuesday's opinion. In part because...

