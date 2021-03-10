Abbey Road Producer Blasts Universal Music Labels' IP Fight

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 7:18 PM GMT) -- A music producer fighting a copyright case from three Universal Music Group units told a judge on Wednesday he's facing £600,000 ($835,000) in potential legal fees over recordings of performances by The Killers and others he would have sold for $21,000. "Live From Abbey Road" producer Michael Gleason told the High Court judge that he believed "the costs are not proportionate at all and not just." Universal labels Island Records Ltd., Mercury Records Ltd. and Polydor Ltd. sued Gleason and Live From Abbey Road Ltd. in 2019 after he announced plans to auction off original master recordings of musical performances from...

