Chancery Bars Payouts To Insiders In Dura Medic Sale Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has issued a temporary restraining order barring asset transfers to insiders or controllers of the former Dura Medic Inc., saying that there may be suggestions of fraud. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster took the step Wednesday after the business, then controlled by interests of private equity firm Comvest Investment Partners Holdings LLC, was quietly sold in October 2020 for $2 million, weeks after the vice chancellor refused to dismiss still-pending breach of contract-related claims against the owners. The claims were lodged by the company's original stockholders, who are owed $14 million from a $30 million sale of...

