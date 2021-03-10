Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solvay Can't Dodge NJ Suit Over 'Forever Chemicals' In Water

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- A chemical manufacturer must face allegations by a proposed class of New Jersey residents who claim that the company and its predecessors contaminated their drinking water with toxic "forever chemicals" for over two decades, a federal judge said Wednesday.

Judge Noel L. Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey largely let the case, filed by residents of National Park against Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, proceed. He said the proposed class had done enough at this stage of the suit to show that the company released polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS, or toxic "forever chemicals" — into the environment...

