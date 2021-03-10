Solvay Can't Dodge NJ Suit Over 'Forever Chemicals' In Water

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- A chemical manufacturer must face allegations by a proposed class of New Jersey residents who claim that the company and its predecessors contaminated their drinking water with toxic "forever chemicals" for over two decades, a federal judge said Wednesday. Judge Noel L. Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey largely let the case, filed by residents of National Park against Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, proceed. He said the proposed class had done enough at this stage of the suit to show that the company released polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS, or toxic "forever chemicals" — into the environment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS