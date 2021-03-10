Ex-DOJ Paralegal Gets 6 Mos. For Outing Gov't Cooperators

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Department of Justice paralegal was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison for using a government computer to access and share confidential information about government cooperators in a criminal investigation. Danielle Taff, 37, pled guilty to one count of computer-related fraud in November. She was working as a contractor paralegal in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa's Civil Division when she agreed to help a friend who asked her to access documents related to a drug trafficking investigation, court records show. The sentence issued by U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose fell halfway between...

