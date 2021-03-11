SEC Acting Director Shines Spotlight On SPACs, ESG Issues

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- The acting director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's division of corporation finance said at a conference Thursday that the surge in special purpose acquisition company transactions has slowed the pace of reviews by the regulator, and emphasized the need for "adaptive and innovative" environmental, social and corporate governance disclosure requirements. The red hot market for SPAC mergers was a major topic of discussion throughout the first day of the Tulane University Law School's 33rd annual Corporate Law Institute — which this year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic — so it came as no surprise that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS