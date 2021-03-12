5 Key Takeaways From Tulane's 33rd Annual M&A Conference

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- Resiliency in the M&A market, the incredible pace of special purpose acquisition company mergers and potential regulatory predictability under the Biden administration were among the hot topics at Tulane Law School's 33rd annual Corporate Law Institute, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There might not have been much fun in the French Quarter this year, but numerous items were discussed and dissected at the conference, including a continued push for environmental, social and governance policies at publicly traded companies. Here, Law360 explores five of the major takeaways from the panels at this year's virtual conference. The M&A Market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS