Calif. EB-5 Center Asks Judge To Approve Hawaii Dairy Farm

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- A California EB-5 regional center urged a Hawaii federal judge to include a dairy farm funded by foreign investors in an EB-5 pilot investment program, saying the federal immigration agency illegally excluded the project. California Energy Investment Center LLC, a regional manager in an investment program with looser EB-5 visa requirements, argued Tuesday that it provided everything required when it asked to include a Hawaiian dairy farm within its jurisdiction. Instead, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied the request, saying the center's geographical reach had to be contiguous. CEIC called that contiguity requirement arbitrary, saying it makes Hawaii the only state...

