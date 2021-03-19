Clifford Chance Adds 2 Partners To China Litigation Team

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance LLP said it has hired two Hong Kong lawyers to join the international law firm as partners in its Greater China global litigation and dispute resolution practice, saying their expertise lies in commercial litigation and contentious financial regulatory matters. Hong Kong attorney Soo Khim Keoy, who formerly led Withers LLP's litigation practice, will join Clifford Chance in late May while Hong Kong lawyer Jonathan Wong, formerly with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, will bring his cross-border litigation and arbitration practice to Clifford Chance on April 1, the firm said in a March 10 announcement. Nish Shetty, Clifford Chance's Asia-Pacific head...

