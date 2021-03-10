Fed. Circ. OKs Verizon's Win On Uniloc Video Coding Patent

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday refused to revive Uniloc Corp.'s infringement claim against Verizon Communications Inc. and unanimously upheld a Texas federal judge's claim construction of a patent on video coding technology, rejecting the Australian technology security company's contention that a key term was erroneously construed. Uniloc Corp. had appealed Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap's February 2020 order concerning the scope of the company's U.S. Patent No. 6,895,118, which covers a method of coding a digital image comprising macroblocks in a binary data stream. Under the claimed method, certain portions of digital video images, or macroblocks, can be excluded during...

