NY Contractors Should Prepare Construction Restart Claims

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- Even after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone program was replaced by the New York Forward program and its related executive orders, permitting both essential and nonessential projects to resume, many public and private improvement construction projects remained suspended. Now, months after implementation of the New York Forward program, many public improvement and private improvement projects are belatedly coming back online with a vengeance. Notwithstanding the fact that many of these owners previously indicated they would entertain COVID-19-related claims arising from project shutdowns, many owners and construction managers on these long-suspended projects are now ordering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS