Cos. Should Brace For More EPA Action On PFAS Under Biden

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been an increasing focus of Congress and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in recent years, and the Biden administration has made clear that it will expand and expedite those efforts. Most recently, President Joe Biden's EPA administrator, Michael Regan, stated during his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing that PFAS "will be a top priority for this administration." The regulated community should take note of two new EPA PFAS guidance documents, two regulatory actions related to PFAS in drinking water and recent EPA action to rescind a risk evaluation for one PFAS compound it conducted during...

