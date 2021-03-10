TTAB Says 'Penn State' Refers To University, Not Pa.

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The term "Penn State" is commonly understood to refer to Pennsylvania State University, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Tuesday, and not to the state of Pennsylvania. The ruling overturned an examining attorney who had refused to allow the university to register the name of its "PennState Health" hospital system on the grounds that it was "primarily geographically descriptive." "The overwhelming majority of references located by applicant's Google search use 'Penn State' to refer to applicant," Judge Frances Wolfson wrote for the board. "We also find it significant that there are no articles, search results, or social media pages of...

