Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TTAB Says 'Penn State' Refers To University, Not Pa.

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The term "Penn State" is commonly understood to refer to Pennsylvania State University, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Tuesday, and not to the state of Pennsylvania.

The ruling overturned an examining attorney who had refused to allow the university to register the name of its "PennState Health" hospital system on the grounds that it was "primarily geographically descriptive."

"The overwhelming majority of references located by applicant's Google search use 'Penn State' to refer to applicant," Judge Frances Wolfson wrote for the board. "We also find it significant that there are no articles, search results, or social media pages of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!