GOP House Armed Services Director Joins Holland & Knight

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP welcomed the Republican staff director for the House Armed Services Committee to its public policy and regulation practice this month. Dan Sennott, who helped shepherd multiple U.S. Department of Defense budgets through Congress, will advise clients on national security and defense-related matters, helping them understand how to do business with the department, Holland & Knight announced March 10. "The great thing about Holland & Knight is that they have the capability to provide soup-to-nuts legal advice and representation for their clients," Sennott said in an interview. "Which is why I'm really excited to be here with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS