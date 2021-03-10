Lawmakers Unveil 3 Bills To Expand Broadband Access

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Three bills introduced in recent days on Capitol Hill would pour new federal investment into high-speed network deployment in rural areas and aim to encourage more public-private partnerships to improve communities' broadband access. The measures come from both sides of the aisle, and one proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives would set aside nearly $80 billion for a national broadband fund. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., unveiled that bill Tuesday. His plan would strive to "connect every household in America with high-speed broadband service capable of supporting remote schooling, online businesses and remote work, telehealth appointments and entertainment streaming," his office...

