Texas Panel Finds San Antonio Sick Leave Ordinance Unlawful

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday affirmed a temporary injunction prohibiting San Antonio from enacting a city ordinance that would require private employers to give workers paid sick leave, agreeing with the state and business associations that the law is unconstitutional. The Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio became the second intermediate court in the state to determine that a city ordinance requiring private employers to grant employees a certain number of sick leave hours for total hours worked unconstitutionally established a mandatory minimum wage and violated the Texas Minimum Wage Act. The Third Court of Appeals in Austin came...

