'Coercive' Calif. Female Board Quota Challenged At 9th Circ.

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- An OSI Systems shareholder urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive his constitutional challenge to a new California law requiring public companies headquartered in the state to have a minimum number of female board members, arguing that the law has "coercive effect" by forcing investors to vote a certain way. During a videoconference hearing, Anastasia P. Boden of the Pacific Legal Foundation argued on behalf of Creighton Meland Jr., who owns shares of systems designer and manufacturer OSI Systems Inc., that every time her client votes he will be injured because his vote is subject to the new law's sex-based...

