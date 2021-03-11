Choosing Between An SEC Receivership And Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 1:25 PM EST) -- A company facing insolvency from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action has a tough decision to make regarding its options, one that will have lasting consequences. Recent cases, such as SEC v. Direct Lending Investments LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, have also underscored the importance of those choices. In situations where there is risk of nonpayment, or where the SEC's potential judgment exceeds the assets available to satisfy it, the SEC's preferred path has increasingly been to force securities defendants into receiverships, which it has typically sought alongside or following asset freezes....

