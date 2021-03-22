McNair Chambers Adds 3 To International Arbitration Team

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- McNair Chambers welcomed Arifin bin Zakaria, Zachary Calo and Ali Abu Sedra to its international arbitration team in Doha, Qatar, adding an array of expertise about different areas of the globe to its 10-person team. Abu Sedra and bin Zakaria join as arbitrator members, while Calo joins as a member. Abu Sedra most recently served as secretariat of the council of ministers in Qatar, bin Zakaria recently served as the seventh chief justice of Malaysia and Calo is continuing as a full professor of law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University. Khawar Qureshi, the head of McNair Chambers, said in an announcement...

