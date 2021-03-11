Supplement Maker Must Face Trimmed Claims Of Harm

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday trimmed a proposed class action against the makers of a since-recalled dietary supplement alleged to have sickened and killed some of its customers, saying there's no proof the companies lied in their advertisements but they will have to face other claims. Senior U.S. District Judge Frederic Block on Wednesday dismissed six of the claims in the suit over All Day Energy Greens, in large part denying a motion to dismiss from the company that manufactured the product. But the plaintiffs also withdrew another 13 claims, leaving 15 total claims standing. The dietary supplement was...

