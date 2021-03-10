DOL Move Bodes Well For Socially Conscious 401(k) Investing

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's decision Wednesday to table Trump-era regulations limiting socially conscious investments by retirement plans signals that the Biden administration is considering an embrace of so-called ESG funds, which attempt to advance environmental, social and corporate governance goals. Such an embrace would allow retirement plan managers to breathe a "collective sigh of relief" in a world in which socially conscious funds are becoming an ever-larger fixture of the financial landscape, benefits attorneys said. A record-setting $51 billion — 25% of all new investments — poured into ESG funds last year, according to the research firm Morningstar. In that...

