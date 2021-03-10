DOL Won't Enforce Socially Conscious 401(k) Investing Regs

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- The Biden administration will not enforce a pair of Trump administration regulations that curtailed employee retirement plans' ability to advance social and political goals through investments and proxy votes, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The announcement from the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration arrived about two months after the Biden administration indicated it would review at least one of the regulations, and keep the door open for reviewing the other. EBSA's principal deputy assistant secretary, Ali Khawar, said in a Wednesday statement that the agency intended to conduct "significantly more stakeholder outreach" when crafting new versions of the regulations,...

