New York Times Beats Trump Libel Suit Over Russia Op-Ed

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 2:17 PM EST) -- The New York Times won a ruling Tuesday rejecting a defamation lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign over an opinion column about a "quid pro quo" with Russia. A New York state court ruled that the claims about Trump, made by journalist Max Frankel in a 2019 column, were clearly the kind of personal opinion that cannot form the basis of a libel lawsuit. "The overall context in which the article was published, in the opinion section of the newspaper, signaled to the reader that the broader social context and surrounding circumstances indicate that what is being read...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS