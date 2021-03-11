Developers Can't Sway SC Justices To Knock Out Impact Fee

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court has affirmed the constitutionality of a state developmental impact fee that funds public infrastructure, saying the state has a clear reason to promote the funding structure. The court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by developers in the state over the fee, levied on new homes and businesses, saying the South Carolina Development Impact Fee Act had fairly laid out the provisions of the law, which is intended to distribute the costs of developing public infrastructure like schools, roads and libraries among those who are generating the need for those new projects. In the present case, the...

