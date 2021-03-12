Aviva Accuses Hotel Operator Of Fraud In Leak Damage Claim

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 5:38 PM GMT) -- Aviva accused a hotel operator of lodging a fraudulent business interruption claim over water damage to its restaurant, claiming the overflow must have been caused intentionally by an employee as it fights litigation seeking coverage. Aviva Insurance Ltd. said in a March 7 High Court filing that it is not required to pay indemnity sought by Malhotra Leisure Ltd. after a water leak on July 11 caused damage to the Osbornes restaurant, which is located on the ground floor of Newcastle-based New Northumbria Hotel. The insurer said that the damage to the eatery was caused by an overflow to a tank...

