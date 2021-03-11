Commerce Hits Chinese Refrigerant With Anti-Dumping Duties

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 12:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized anti-dumping duties up to 221.06% on the refrigerant difluoromethane, or R-32, from the People's Republic of China, according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday. The order follows a final affirmative injury determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission last month and Commerce's rates have remained largely unchanged since its preliminary determinations last summer. "Antidumping duties will be assessed on unliquidated entries of R-32 from China entered, or withdrawn from warehouse, for consumption on or after August 27, 2020, the date of publication of the preliminary determination," Commerce stipulated in Thursday's order. The department's International...

