Dickinson Wright Adds Litigator To Its Fort Lauderdale Office

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Detroit-based law firm Dickinson Wright PLLC continues to add to its Fort Lauderdale outpost, bringing aboard a professional liability and commercial litigation attorney. H. Steven Vogel, a former shareholder at Fort Lauderdale-based firm Becker & Poliakoff PA, l joined Dickinson Wright as a member this month. His practice covers areas such as corporate governance, securities, government regulations, and banking and financial services. Vogel primarily represents accountants, attorneys, real estate agents and corporate directors in matters such as professional malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and business tort litigation. He also works fraud cases, employment disputes and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations....

