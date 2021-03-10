9th Circ. Vacates LAX Injunction Against Car-Share Co. Turo

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday vacated a preliminary injunction preventing peer car-sharing company Turo Inc. from operating at Los Angeles International Airport, finding that the city of Los Angeles failed to demonstrate it was likely to suffer irreparable harm from Turo's presence in or around the airport. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled that a lower court got it wrong when it greenlighted a preliminary injunction barring Turo from arranging any vehicle handoffs at LAX because the city did not show how Turo contributed to LAX's notorious traffic congestion. "We hold that the district court erred in determining that the city met...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS