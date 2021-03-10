NY Doctor Can't Duck Suit Over Botched Birth Control Implant

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Wednesday refused to toss a suit alleging a gynecologist didn't account for a woman's medical condition before implanting a birth control device, leading to a cardiac event, saying dueling expert witnesses show there's a triable issue. The panel upheld an order from the trial court denying Dr. David M. Herzog's bid for summary judgment in the suit brought by Barbara Cox. According to the suit, Cox went to Herzog for an Essure sterilization procedure in June 2009, and after the procedure, Cox came back to the hospital with severe chest pain and dizziness, eventually needing...

