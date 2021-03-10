Proposed Class Asks Ga. Biz Court To Take Data Breach Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Georgia orthopedic clinic patients whose private information was compromised in a large data breach asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court to take their case late Tuesday, claiming it is languishing in a county court before an underfunded senior judge. Georgia residents Christine Collins and Kathryn Strickland, along with Pennsylvania resident Paulette Moreland, petitioned to transfer to the business court their negligence, contract breach and unjust enrichment suit against Athens Orthopedic Clinic PA, which operates 22 locations in the state, according to its website. They brought the case in January 2017, and it was dismissed at the clinic's...

