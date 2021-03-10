Biden Admin. Will Appeal Block On Trump's Asylum Rule

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Biden administration notified a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday that it's appealing the court's decision to temporarily halt the former administration's asylum restrictions, which imposed a 15-day application deadline starting from an asylum-seeker's first immigration court hearing instead of from a full year after they entered the U.S. In a brief notice, the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review said it is appealing U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton's decision in January to grant a preliminary injunction brought by a coalition of immigrants' rights groups fighting to prevent the rules from going into effect. Representatives for the...

